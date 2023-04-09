Conflux Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137.54 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $137.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,983,453 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,806,350.7882657 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36732132 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $133,825,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

