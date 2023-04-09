Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

