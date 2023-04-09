Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,099. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.87 and its 200 day moving average is $303.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

