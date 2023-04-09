Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,115. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,337 shares of company stock worth $85,759,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.