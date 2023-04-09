Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $472.52. The stock had a trading volume of 529,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

