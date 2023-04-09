Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II makes up about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% in the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 346,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

