Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.10. 3,675,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,884. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx



FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

