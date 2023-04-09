Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 28,551,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,482,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

