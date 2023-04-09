Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. 3,086,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,321. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

