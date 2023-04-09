Contrasting SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Volatility & Risk
SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SiriusPoint and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SiriusPoint
|$2.11 billion
|0.63
|-$386.80 million
|($2.52)
|-3.26
|United Insurance
|$455.42 million
|0.28
|-$468.00 million
|($10.86)
|-0.27
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SiriusPoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Insurance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares SiriusPoint and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SiriusPoint
|-18.37%
|-19.62%
|-3.53%
|United Insurance
|-102.76%
|-493.07%
|-15.85%
Summary
SiriusPoint beats United Insurance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
