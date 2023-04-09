Contrasting SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.63 -$386.80 million ($2.52) -3.26 United Insurance $455.42 million 0.28 -$468.00 million ($10.86) -0.27

Analyst Recommendations

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -18.37% -19.62% -3.53% United Insurance -102.76% -493.07% -15.85%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats United Insurance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.