Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 506 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 358,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

