Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

