Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IMCG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

