Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 7,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $781.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $70.02.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.