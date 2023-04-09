Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 360,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,336. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

