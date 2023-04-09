CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

