Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 12.52 -$22.18 million ($0.04) -225.25 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 6.32 $1.29 billion $3.69 21.33

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -3.15% 2.80% 2.38% Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 2 6 0 2.56 Microchip Technology 0 5 11 1 2.76

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $90.58, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Credo Technology Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

