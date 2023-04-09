Critical Comparison: Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) versus Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson presently has a consensus price target of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.45% 32.35% 14.59% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Donaldson has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.42 billion 2.16 $332.80 million $2.88 21.17 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 15.03 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Summary

Donaldson beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.