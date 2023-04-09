Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Crown worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,292. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.