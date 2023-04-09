Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $763,840.01

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $763,840.01 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

