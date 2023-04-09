CUBE Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, CUBE has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $12.10 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00337219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

