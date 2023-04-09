CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

