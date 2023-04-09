Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) to Neutral

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

Chiba Bank stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Chiba Bank has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

Featured Stories

