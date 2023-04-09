Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

Chiba Bank stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Chiba Bank has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

About Chiba Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.