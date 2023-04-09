Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.40 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $123.40 million and approximately $265,190.06 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $11.72 or 0.00042038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

