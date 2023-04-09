Decred Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $21.21 or 0.00074690 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $315.29 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00151384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,865,141 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

