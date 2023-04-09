DEI (DEI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $2,032.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00321034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

