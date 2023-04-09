Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

