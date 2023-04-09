Dero Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $111.82 million and $314,986.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00029560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,143.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00320924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00565871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00444002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,263 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

