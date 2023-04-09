Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Plans Dividend of $0.72

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Deutsche Telekom

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.