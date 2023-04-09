Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.42 billion and approximately $506.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00322652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,860,296,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.