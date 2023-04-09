Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $792.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.