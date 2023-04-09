dYdX Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00008733 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $384.08 million and $48.85 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.