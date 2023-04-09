Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

