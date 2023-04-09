Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
Dynacor Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.