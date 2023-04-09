EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $5,294.78 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00320550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01139567 USD and is up 18.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,974.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.