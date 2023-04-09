East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,814,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.