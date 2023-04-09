Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th.
Edgio Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Edgio stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Edgio has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio
Edgio Company Profile
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgio (EGIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.