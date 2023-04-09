EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,579,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

