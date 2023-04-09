Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,145,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 211,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.