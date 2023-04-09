Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,145,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 211,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
