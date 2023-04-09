Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and $19,587.73 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011341 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,263,659 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

