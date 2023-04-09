Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $82.39. 7,008,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,168. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.