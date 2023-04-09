Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. 200,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

