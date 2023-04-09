Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 878,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,698,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 361,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 119,161 shares. The firm has a market cap of $543.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

