Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.