EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 28th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

