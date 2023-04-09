Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

