Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

