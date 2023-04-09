Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.03 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $223.36 billion and $5.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,854.23 or 0.06617529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00062442 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021153 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039239 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007049 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017548 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.