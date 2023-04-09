Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.03 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $223.36 billion and $5.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,854.23 or 0.06617529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00062442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.