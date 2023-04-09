ETHPoW Price Reaches $3.40 on Major Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00012110 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $366.35 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.41807274 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,184,501.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

