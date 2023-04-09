Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
EXPD opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
