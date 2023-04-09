Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.