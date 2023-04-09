Financial Survey: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -44.53% N/A -74.79% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.37 million 0.19 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.74 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

